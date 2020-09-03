TRON: Legacy falls to $10 in Microsoft’s “technology gone wrong” sale, more

Microsoft is back with a selection of blockbuster hits up to 50% off time and space movies as well as technology gone wrong films. One of our favorites is TRON: Legacy for $9.99 in HD, which goes for $18 at Google Play. TRON Legacy is one of my favorite movies and offers a really interesting plot. You’ll follow Jeff Bridges in this “revolutionary visual effects adventure” that goes “beyond imagination.” Flynn is the world’s greatest video game creator, and he’s sending out a secret signal from his digital realm. HIs son discovers clues and embarks on an amazing journey to save his long-lost father. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or be sure to swing by both the time and space movie landing page, as well as the technology gone wrong list.

Our favorite movies on sale:

More about TRON Legacy:

The son of a virtual world designer goes looking for his father and ends up inside the digital world that his father designed. He meets his father’s corrupted creation and a unique ally who was born inside the digital world.

