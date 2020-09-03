Apple TV show sale offers complete series, more: Breaking Bad, Community, others

- Sep. 3rd 2020 8:58 am ET

Following Tuesday’s latest movie sale, Apple is back again today with a nice selection of TV shows discounted. With the streaming wars raging on, now is a great time to lock-in your favorite TV series at a notable discount and not have to worry about switching back and forth. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Breaking Bad highlights today’s deals

Amongst a host of deals in today’s sale, Breaking Bad The Complete Series standouts at $74.99. Regularly $100, this is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring. You add all 62 uncut episodes to your iTunes library permanently at a notable discount today.

Other top picks include:

Don’t miss Apple’s on-going Labor Day movie sale which offers a number of notable bundle deals from $10, rentals from $1, and more. You can see all of our top picks right here.

