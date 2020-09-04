Blink Indoor Cameras with 2-year battery life on sale from $20, today only

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Blink Indoor Security Cameras for $49.99. Regularly up to $130, it currently sits at $95 via Amazon, which is the best price we’ve tracked at the online giant. You can also snag a single add-on camera for $19.99 (Reg. $40), as part of today’s sale. Blink Indoor Cameras offer full HD feeds and stellar 2-year battery life on a single charge. Simply post these cameras up around your space and you’ll be notified any time there is suspected movement. Plus, you can count on free cloud storage, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. It’s only rated for indoor use, and it’s also less of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Learn more here.

In case you missed it this week, Amazon introduced new Blink cameras for outdoor spaces. Notably, this is the first time the outdoor cams will be rocking 2-year battery life and 1080p feeds. You can catch up on all the details here for more info.

Blink Indoor Security Cameras feature:

So affordable and easy to setup, you will use it to protect your entire home! Blink is battery-powered and truly wire-free, so it’s simple to place and move within any indoor environment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!