Blink Indoor Cameras with 2-year battery life on sale from $20, today only

- Sep. 4th 2020 7:47 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Blink Indoor Security Cameras for $49.99. Regularly up to $130, it currently sits at $95 via Amazon, which is the best price we’ve tracked at the online giant. You can also snag a single add-on camera for $19.99 (Reg. $40), as part of today’s sale. Blink Indoor Cameras offer full HD feeds and stellar 2-year battery life on a single charge. Simply post these cameras up around your space and you’ll be notified any time there is suspected movement. Plus, you can count on free cloud storage, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. It’s only rated for indoor use, and it’s also less of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Learn more here.

In case you missed it this week, Amazon introduced new Blink cameras for outdoor spaces. Notably, this is the first time the outdoor cams will be rocking 2-year battery life and 1080p feeds. You can catch up on all the details here for more info.

Blink Indoor Security Cameras feature:

So affordable and easy to setup, you will use it to protect your entire home! Blink is battery-powered and truly wire-free, so it’s simple to place and move within any indoor environment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp