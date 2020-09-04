DEWALT’s 20-Pc. Deep Socket Set slides down to $20 at Amazon (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20-piece Deep Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 23% off the going rate at Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This socket set from DEWALT is a compact way to add yet another capability to your workshop. Each piece has hand-stamped markings, ensuring identification is quick and to the point. The tray holding everything is removable from the case, providing additional versatility. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to have a look at the discount we spotted last night on DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer. You can currently snag it for under $30 at Amazon, a deal that lets you pocket 20% in savings. Buyers will find several compartments inside, each of which are removable, allowing you to take along only what’s needed.

If you’re more in need of full-blown tools, be sure to take a moment and peruse our far-reaching list of SKIL, WORX, and Makita discounts at Amazon. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $30, which helps guarantee there will be something in store for every budget. Swing by to see if one of these deals has your name on it.

DEWALT 20-piece Deep Socket Set features:

Locking Stackable Case with a removable inner tray

DirectTorque Technology

Polished chrome vanadium finish

Hand stamped markings

Knurled control ring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!