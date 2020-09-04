DEWALT’s 20-Pc. Deep Socket Set slides down to $20 at Amazon (Save 23%)

- Sep. 4th 2020 12:43 pm ET

$20
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20-piece Deep Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 23% off the going rate at Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This socket set from DEWALT is a compact way to add yet another capability to your workshop. Each piece has hand-stamped markings, ensuring identification is quick and to the point. The tray holding everything is removable from the case, providing additional versatility. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to have a look at the discount we spotted last night on DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer. You can currently snag it for under $30 at Amazon, a deal that lets you pocket 20% in savings. Buyers will find several compartments inside, each of which are removable, allowing you to take along only what’s needed.

If you’re more in need of full-blown tools, be sure to take a moment and peruse our far-reaching list of SKIL, WORX, and Makita discounts at Amazon. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $30, which helps guarantee there will be something in store for every budget. Swing by to see if one of these deals has your name on it.

DEWALT 20-piece Deep Socket Set features:

  • Locking Stackable Case with a removable inner tray
  • DirectTorque Technology
  • Polished chrome vanadium finish
  • Hand stamped markings
  • Knurled control ring

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot Dewalt

About the Author