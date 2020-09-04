Protect your Switch with a HORI or PDP case starting at $10 (Save up to 33%)

- Sep. 4th 2020 11:23 am ET

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Zelda AlumiCase Metal Vault Case for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $23, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. HORI’s AlumiCase carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo and protects your Switch with a tough brushed metal exterior. On the outside, there’s a black finish complemented by gold accenting and Zelda decals for showing off your love of Hyrule. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe when being stowed away, as well as game card storage with room for five cartridges. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 275 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re more of a Pokémon fan and looking to show that off, Amazon also has the PDP Switch Poké Ball Slim Travel Case on sale for $9.97. Down from $15, today’s offer is good for a 33% savings, beats the previous discount by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This case isn’t as rugged as the lead deal, but will still protect your Switch from scratches and the like while storing game cards and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 140 customers. 

In case you missed it, Nintendo just announced a bunch of upcoming Super Mario releases in yesterday’s new Direct. With highlights including a battle royale version of the popular series, as well as All-Stars remasters, and more, you’ll want to get the full scoop here.

HORI Nintendo Switch Alumi Case features:

Give your Switch Max hearts with the ultra-tough alumni case by HORI now with a touch of Yule. This heavy Duty case will protect your Console in even the harshest environments, enclosing your Console in a sleek Black and Gold brushed aluminum hard shell. Includes a padded pocket for storing games and accessories. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

