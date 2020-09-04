ibi wirelessly backs up your photos and videos at home for $100 (Reg. $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the 1TB ibi Smart Photo Manager for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. Down from $130, today’s deal is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2020 outside of a drop to $65 a few months ago. With 1TB of built-in storage and a USB 3.0 port on the back, this photo manager can hold up to 250,000 pictures or 100-hours of video. ibi will automatically backup photos from your phone, tablet, computer, and even social media networks, giving you peace of mind that your pictures are always saved locally. You’ll find that all of this happens wirelessly, meaning that no input from you is required to initiate the backup. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind backing things up manually, WD has a 4TB desktop HDD that will easily keep your photos and videos secure at $92 shipped. You’ll find four times the storage that ibi offers here, though it won’t automatically back things up like today’s lead deal. But, you’ll find that WD’s storage solution is more universal and can be used to keep documents, Time Machine backups, and more secure.

Looking for other great storage deals? Our roundup of WD discounts is still live with prices from $63. You’ll find speedy NVMe SSDs, large HDDs, and even desktop storage on sale here, so be sure to swing by and check it out.

ibi Smart Photo manager features:

Meet ibi™, the smart photo manager that collects all of your favorite photos and videos from your phone, computer, USB drives and popular cloud and social media accounts in one place at home. ibi lets you privately share individual photos or entire albums from vacations, birthday parties, weddings and more with only those you choose.

