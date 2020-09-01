Save on WD internal 500GB NVMe SSD, Cloud Duo system, 14TB HDD, more from $63

Amazon is currently offering the WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $62.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous discount by $7, and matches the all-time low tracked only once before. Western Digital’s internal SSD delivers up to 3430Mb/s performance for upgrading your PC and more. While it’s geared towards adding 500GB of storage to your gaming rig, I’ve personally been using this drive with a NAS for speeding up frequent transfers with SSD caching. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more for additional WD storage deals.

Other notable WD drive deals:

Don’t forget, we’re also still tracking a new 2020 low on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS, which delivers a great starting point for back-ups and media servers with 4K transcoding and more at $289. That’s on top of a series of storage deals from Kingston, WD, and Seagate priced from $20.

WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD features:

The WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build or upgrade their PC. The WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD rivals some of the best performing drives on the market to help give gamers that competitive edge. An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance

