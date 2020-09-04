JanSport Cool Student MacBook Backpack for $38 shipped at Amazon, more

- Sep. 4th 2020 2:54 pm ET

Amazon offers the JanSport Cool Student MacBook Backpack in Muted Green for $38.49 shipped. Regularly priced at $55, that’s the lowest price in almost 6-months and matched with the all-time low. This backpack is a perfect option for carrying your MacBook and it has padded straps to add comfort. It also has several pockets for storage and a side water bottle pocket. This would be a perfect option for school, work, or travel purposes. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews.

You can also find the JanSport Right Pack in the color Red Tape for $34.98. This backpack also holds your 15-inch MacBook and has large leather pulls for added convienience. It also has a spacious interior that can help to hold all your gear. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out even more backpack deals with Amazon’s Sale that’s offering up to 40% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil. You can also update your wardrobe by checking out our fashion guide with deals from Ray-Ban, Finish Line, and much more.

Jansport Cool Student Backpack features:

  • The most trusted name in backpacks- Every JanSport comes with a lifetime warranty. Carry your JanSport with confidence, knowing we’ll replace or repair any breaks
  • The iconic design– The Cool Student Backpack has our signature leather bottom, ergonomically constructed with S-curve shoulder straps, padded back panel & a web haul handle
  • Reliable Backpack – JanSport backpacks are made with durable fabric, zippers & straps in colors & designs to reflect your style & needs
  • Organization made easy – Simple & convenient design, 2 spacious compartments, 15-inch laptop sleeve, front utility pocket with an organizer and a side water bottle pocket
  • American made backpacks – Generations have grown up & come to rely on this trusted brand. Over 50 years of schools, work, & adventure

