Ralph Lauren has collaborated with the US Open for the past couple of years. Since there will be no fans in the stands this year, proceeds for the latest Ralph Lauren x US Open Collection will be donated to frontline workers and COVID relief efforts. It also showcases the stories of a new generation of heroes with tales of an array of frontline workers. The back of the polo shirts has the last names of the Mount Sinai Health System workers who have worked bravely to save the lives of New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Head below the jump to find out more about this collection.

Ralph Lauren quotes, “Now more than ever, in this time of need, supporting each other has become our mission. As the official outfitter of the US Open, Ralph Lauren is proud to partner with Mount Sinai Health System to honor just a few of the many frontline workers who have been so instrumental in the battle against COVID-19. To continue our support, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has contributed to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a global effort supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. “

Ralph Lauren x US Open Polo Shirt

Ralph Lauren’s US Polo Shirt is a classic and timeless piece that you can now customize. This polo shirt is made of soft, breathable cotton mesh for comfort and comes in a classic fit. The shirt also has the US Open logo as well as the polo horse on the front and back. It also lets you place a name on the back of your choice in whichever color you would like as well. There are sizes for men, women, and kids and pricing starts at $75.

Polo Ralph Lauren Face Masks

Inside this collection, you can find two types of masks that are not only fashionable but also functional. The first mask is a cloth style that’s available in an array of gorgeous prints and has the polo logo on the side. The fabric is also antimicrobial and breathable for comfort. The cloth style also has an adjustable nose bridge. Each one comes with a bag for convenient carrying.

The second mask is a High-Filtration Mask that’s said to give you 95% particle filtration. This mask is made out of four layers with a disposable life-long filter inside. You can choose between black or navy, and it also has a stylish, contrasting logo. If you need to wear a mask for long periods of time, this highly-breathable option would be a great choice.

