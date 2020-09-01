COACH just launched its new fall collection, “Coach Family.” Each piece in the COACH fall line was designed with the motto, “Togetherness. Timelessness. Family. The things that matter most.” COACH is known for their classic design and this line features just that. Whether you’re looking for a new handbag, backpack, shoes, or a briefcase, the COACH fall collection has it all. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. Also, you will want to check out both Pottery Barn’s and Target’s new fall home decor as well to get your home cozy for a new season.

Men’s items from COACH

COACH is debuting a new cologne for men, Blue Eau Toilette. It was inspired by blue skies, open roads, and cool breezes. This scent is a fresh and masculine cologne with notes of amber for fall. It also has cedarwood and a touch of black pepper. The glass bottle is beautiful. It’s going for $88.

Another new piece from this collection that’s very stylish is the Metropolitan Soft Pack. This backpack can be worn two different ways, slung on the shoulder or worn as a crossbody. It’s available in two color options and perfect for toting your everyday essentials. However, if you’re looking for an option to carry your 15-inch MacBook, the Rivington Backpack would be a better choice.

COACH fall women’s

We love the new Turnlock backpack from COACH. This gorgeous piece is available in four color options. The backpack is based on a beloved 1997 design. It has a spacious open compartment with multifunction pockets as well as an interior drawstring closure. It’s an investment piece at $350, but could be used for years to come.

Another standout piece is the Courier Carryall Handbag. This features trendy snakeskin trim, as well as the classic COACH print. It’s versatile and will go with just about any outfit, as well as during the day and night. It also comes with a long strap that you can wear as a crossbody.

