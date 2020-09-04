Razor’s RipStik Board hits best Amazon price in over a year: $59 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Razor RipStik Caster Board for $59 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year by $8. This unique Razor offering blends the best parts of a skateboard and snowboard to deliver an exciting hybrid. Riders are kept on their toes thanks to a pivoting deck, 360-degree caster trucks, and more. It’s ready to support up to 220-pounds of weight and spiked traction pads are in place to help you maintain a grip. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

No matter if you get the RipStik or not, you should still grab either a Nerf Zombie Ripchain or Doomlands Blaster for as little as $11 at Amazon. With up to 38% in savings up for grabs, now is a great time to nab one of these. Our favorite is Ripchain which boasts a 25-dart capacity that’s ready make your opponents hastily surrender.

Looking for something that’ll do all of the work for you? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with Segway’s Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter. It’s down to $400, which is the best price we’ve tracked to date at $189 off. I recently picked up a similar unit and can tell you first-hand that it’s been a blast to ride around town.

Razor RipStik Caster Board features:

Groundbreaking caster board that acts like a skateboard/snowboard hybrid

Pivoting deck and 360-degree caster trucks enable snowboard-like carving

Spiked traction pads, kick tail and nose, and concave deck design

76mm polyurethane wheels and precision ABEC-5 bearing casters

Designed for children 8 years and up; supports up to 220 pounds

