Segway’s Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter falls to a new low at $400 (Save $189)

- Sep. 4th 2020 1:25 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $589, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention’s value by $50, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’re looking to cruise around the neighborhood to get some fresh air or plan to take some quick trips to a local shop, Segway’s Ninebot ES2 is worth considering. This electric scooter can travel at upwards of 15MPH and with a range of 15-miles, as well. It can support riders up to 220-pounds and will collapse into a smaller package in-between rides. Bluetooth connectivity completes the package, delivering statistics and usage details with a companion app. Over 500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for an adult-ready electric scooter. Even the usually much more affordable Razor E Prime III EV is only $8 less than today’s lead deal, and ditches some of the more premium features found above. Though if you do plan on picking up the Ninebot ES2 for a younger rider, or just want some extra protection yourself, grabbing this #1 best-selling helmet for $25 at Amazon is a great way to use your savings.

Otherwise, our Green Deals guide is where you’ll want to be for even more environmentally-friendly markdowns. There you’ll find some solar spotlights at $15 for keeping your patio’s walkway illuminated, as well as outdoor tools from RYOBI, Sun Joe, and more to tidy up your yard as we head into fall.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Segway

