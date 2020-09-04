Segway’s Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter falls to a new low at $400 (Save $189)

Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $589, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention’s value by $50, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’re looking to cruise around the neighborhood to get some fresh air or plan to take some quick trips to a local shop, Segway’s Ninebot ES2 is worth considering. This electric scooter can travel at upwards of 15MPH and with a range of 15-miles, as well. It can support riders up to 220-pounds and will collapse into a smaller package in-between rides. Bluetooth connectivity completes the package, delivering statistics and usage details with a companion app. Over 500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for an adult-ready electric scooter. Even the usually much more affordable Razor E Prime III EV is only $8 less than today’s lead deal, and ditches some of the more premium features found above. Though if you do plan on picking up the Ninebot ES2 for a younger rider, or just want some extra protection yourself, grabbing this #1 best-selling helmet for $25 at Amazon is a great way to use your savings.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

