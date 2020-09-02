Nerf Zombie Ripchain and Doomlands Blasters tumble as low as $11 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Nerf Zombie Ripchain Blaster for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. This more-than-capable Nerf blaster boasts a 25-dart chain that’s ready to encourage a speedy surrender from opponents. Each dart is fired by pumping then pulling the trigger, allowing players to “slam-fire all 25 darts.” A total of 25 Zombie Strike darts are included. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Nerf blaster on sale.

Today we’ve also spotted the Nerf Doomlands Persuader Blaster for $10.81 Prime shipped at Amazon. This deal is 28% off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked by $3. This Nerf takes an alternate path compared to the deal above thanks to its hammer-action design. Players pull back the hammer then press the trigger to individually fire each of its four darts. If your budget can’t quite accommodate Zombie Ripchain, this blaster should prove to be a much more affordable solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of Nerf, did you see that its Halo MA40 blasters are now available for order? Nabbing one of these is a great way to showcase your enthusiasm for both Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Considering the fact that the game has been pushed back to 2021, this could be just what you need to help wade through the unfortunate news.

Nerf Zombie Ripchain features:

The Nerf Zombie Strike Ripchain blaster features a 25-dart chain

Unleash darts with pump-action blasting

Slam-fire all 25 darts fast

The Ripchain blaster comes with 25 Zombie Strike darts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!