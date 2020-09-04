TP-Link’s Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch returns to Amazon low of $13

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off what it’s been averaging there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Ethernet switch from TP-Link provides an easy way to add four extra networking ports to your setup. It’s plug and play, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle with anything more than connecting cables. Adding it to your setup is great for anyone that’s looking for reliable connectivity across a few additional devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that your networking situation has improved, it may be time to declutter your desk by uplifting two displays. Thankfully you can grab Amazon’s in-house Dual Monitor Stand for under $30. This deal comes within $2 of its all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike.

And for those of you looking for an additional level of file security, Western Digital just unveiled an ArmorLock SSD that uses your smartphone as a key. It boasts a capacity of 2TB and can easily encrypt all of it. A companion app for iPhone and Android allows you to unlock it using your phone’s biometric authentication. Read all about it in yesterday’s release coverage.

TP-Link Litewave Ethernet Switch features:

Plug and Play Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports 5× 10/100/1000Mbps Auto-Negotiation RJ45 ports supporting Auto-MDI/MDIX greatly expand network capacity

Ethernet Splitter Connect to your router or modem router for additional wired connections

