TP-Link’s Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch returns to Amazon low of $13

- Sep. 4th 2020 1:16 pm ET

$13
0

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Litewave 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 16% off what it’s been averaging there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Ethernet switch from TP-Link provides an easy way to add four extra networking ports to your setup. It’s plug and play, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle with anything more than connecting cables. Adding it to your setup is great for anyone that’s looking for reliable connectivity across a few additional devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that your networking situation has improved, it may be time to declutter your desk by uplifting two displays. Thankfully you can grab Amazon’s in-house Dual Monitor Stand for under $30. This deal comes within $2 of its all-time low, making now an excellent time to strike.

And for those of you looking for an additional level of file security, Western Digital just unveiled an ArmorLock SSD that uses your smartphone as a key. It boasts a capacity of 2TB and can easily encrypt all of it. A companion app for iPhone and Android allows you to unlock it using your phone’s biometric authentication. Read all about it in yesterday’s release coverage.

TP-Link Litewave Ethernet Switch features:

  • Plug and Play Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed
  • 5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports 5× 10/100/1000Mbps Auto-Negotiation RJ45 ports supporting Auto-MDI/MDIX greatly expand network capacity
  • Ethernet Splitter Connect to your router or modem router for additional wired connections

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
TP-Link

TP-Link
Networking

About the Author