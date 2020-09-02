Amazon’s in-house Dual Monitor Stand falls under $30, now within $2 of its low

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand for $29.91 shipped. That’s 15% off what it’s been averaging over the past 90-days and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This monitor-mounting solution from Amazon aims to uplift two displays to give your desk a much cleaner appearance. Each arm is capable of holding a monitor that weighs up to 22-pounds. The unit clamps directly onto desks ranging from 0.8- to 3.9-inches thick, ensuring the setup process is an easy one. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t already own two displays, we’ve got a fresh roundup of discounts that’s ripe for the picking. Leading the pack is Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor at $399, which features a 144Hz refresh rate. And if that price is too high for your budget, check out the other deals there to find more discounts priced from $157.

Now that your PC or Mac setup has been improved, it may be time to direct your efforts towards the living room. Optoma just unveiled its new CinemaX P2 4K Smart Laser Projector, and it looks fantastic. Instead of hanging from the ceiling, this unit rests atop a console and beams a 120-inch picture on the wall using using a short-throw lens. Read all about it in our release coverage.

AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand features:

360-degree rotation (for landscape or portrait mode); height-adjustable horizontal-arm mount adjusts from 7.9 to 14.2 inches high

Full range of motion; adjustable screen tilt from -15 to +85 degrees; cable-management system keeps cords out of the way

Easy set-up with detachable VESA plates (100 x 100mm and 75 x 75mm); all necessary tools and hardware included; made of durable steel

