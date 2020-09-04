Zinus’ Smart Adjust Standing Desk strikes $84.50, its best 2020 price to date

Amazon is offering the Zinus Molly Smart Adjust Standing Desk for $84.41 shipped. That’s $15+ off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been wanting to stand while working, this Zinus offering is here to affordably save the day. It arrives pre-assembled, allowing you to have everything up and running in a matter of minutes. The top surface measures 28- by 21-inches and height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a converting unit isn’t what you had in mind, have a look at the deal we found on Sauder’s All-in-One Sit/Stand Desk. It’s still marked down at $55 off, which is the best price we’ve tracked. This full-blown desk is height-adjustable with a range that goes from 29.5- to 43.25-inches tall.

If your workspace wields two displays, you may want to consider grabbing Amazon’s Dual Monitor Stand while it’s within $2 of its low. At under $30, now is a great time to clean up your desk. Having used monitor arms like this in the past, I can tell you first-hand that it makes an immediately noticeable difference.

Zinus Molly Smart Adjust Standing Desk features:

No installation or assembly required

Ergonomic sit-stand desk with Top surface measuring 28 x 21 inches

Height adjustable from 3.35 inches up to 15 inches

Strong Steel Sturdy design with smooth and stable adjustability system

Worry free 1 year limited warranty

