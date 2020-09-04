Zinus’ Smart Adjust Standing Desk strikes $84.50, its best 2020 price to date

- Sep. 4th 2020 2:00 pm ET

$84.50
0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Molly Smart Adjust Standing Desk for $84.41 shipped. That’s $15+ off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $5. If you’ve been wanting to stand while working, this Zinus offering is here to affordably save the day. It arrives pre-assembled, allowing you to have everything up and running in a matter of minutes. The top surface measures 28- by 21-inches and height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a converting unit isn’t what you had in mind, have a look at the deal we found on Sauder’s All-in-One Sit/Stand Desk. It’s still marked down at $55 off, which is the best price we’ve tracked. This full-blown desk is height-adjustable with a range that goes from 29.5- to 43.25-inches tall.

If your workspace wields two displays, you may want to consider grabbing Amazon’s Dual Monitor Stand while it’s within $2 of its low. At under $30, now is a great time to clean up your desk. Having used monitor arms like this in the past, I can tell you first-hand that it makes an immediately noticeable difference.

Zinus Molly Smart Adjust Standing Desk features:

  • No installation or assembly required
  • Ergonomic sit-stand desk with Top surface measuring 28 x 21 inches
  • Height adjustable from 3.35 inches up to 15 inches
  • Strong Steel Sturdy design with smooth and stable adjustability system
  • Worry free 1 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$84.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author