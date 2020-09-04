Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ Vivek Platform Bed: $189 (Reg. $285)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed for $189.17 shipped. That’s $95 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $14 of its all-time low. This frame shakes the need for a box spring, reducing the overall spending required for you to upgrade to a king-size bed. A 37-inch tall headboard yields a finished look and your mattress will be supported by wood slats, which are said to yield “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of Zinus, did you see the deal we posted earlier on its Smart Adjust Standing Desk? It’s fallen to a 2020 low of $84.50, making now a great time to rethink your office setup. The top measures 28- by 21-inches and height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches.

Next up, it may be time to refresh your kitchen utensils with Amazon’s 17-piece Tool and Gadget Set. It’s managed to fall to a new low of $19, allowing you to score this set for a little over $1 per piece. This kit is comprised of a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk.

Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed features:

Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed

37 inch high wood paneled headboard

Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life

Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

Espresso wood frame; 3 center support legs present; Worry free 5 year warranty

