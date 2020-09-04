Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ Vivek Platform Bed: $189 (Reg. $285)

- Sep. 4th 2020 4:29 pm ET

$189
0

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed for $189.17 shipped. That’s $95 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $14 of its all-time low. This frame shakes the need for a box spring, reducing the overall spending required for you to upgrade to a king-size bed. A 37-inch tall headboard yields a finished look and your mattress will be supported by wood slats, which are said to yield “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of Zinus, did you see the deal we posted earlier on its Smart Adjust Standing Desk? It’s fallen to a 2020 low of $84.50, making now a great time to rethink your office setup. The top measures 28- by 21-inches and height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches.

Next up, it may be time to refresh your kitchen utensils with Amazon’s 17-piece Tool and Gadget Set. It’s managed to fall to a new low of $19, allowing you to score this set for a little over $1 per piece. This kit is comprised of a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk.

Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed features:

  • Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed
  • 37 inch high wood paneled headboard
  • Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving
  • Espresso wood frame; 3 center support legs present; Worry free 5 year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$189
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author