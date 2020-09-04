Treat yourself like a king with Zinus’ Vivek Platform Bed: $189 (Reg. $285)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed for $189.17 shipped. That’s $95 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $14 of its all-time low. This frame shakes the need for a box spring, reducing the overall spending required for you to upgrade to a king-size bed. A 37-inch tall headboard yields a finished look and your mattress will be supported by wood slats, which are said to yield “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this piece of furniture with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Speaking of Zinus, did you see the deal we posted earlier on its Smart Adjust Standing Desk? It’s fallen to a 2020 low of $84.50, making now a great time to rethink your office setup. The top measures 28- by 21-inches and height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches.
Next up, it may be time to refresh your kitchen utensils with Amazon’s 17-piece Tool and Gadget Set. It’s managed to fall to a new low of $19, allowing you to score this set for a little over $1 per piece. This kit is comprised of a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk.
Zinus Vivek 12-inch King Platform Bed features:
- Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed
- 37 inch high wood paneled headboard
- Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life
- Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving
- Espresso wood frame; 3 center support legs present; Worry free 5 year warranty
