Amazon's 17-Pc. Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set simmers down to $19 (New low)

Sep. 3rd 2020 12:30 pm ET

$19
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 17-piece Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set for $19.07 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. This expansive kitchen set from Amazon includes a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk. Food-safe materials are used throughout, including stainless steel and more. This affordable kit is a great way to refresh aging items in your kitchen or for those just getting started. Rated 4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics 17-piece Kitchen Set features:

  • 17-piece set of essential kitchen tools and accessories
  • Includes slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk
  • Durably made with food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials

