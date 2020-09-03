Amazon’s 17-Pc. Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set simmers down to $19 (New low)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 17-piece Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set for $19.07 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. This expansive kitchen set from Amazon includes a slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups/spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk. Food-safe materials are used throughout, including stainless steel and more. This affordable kit is a great way to refresh aging items in your kitchen or for those just getting started. Rated 4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at the deal we spotted last night on Amazon’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill? It’s fallen to a new low of $25.50, which shaves 20% off what it’s been fetching. Despite wielding a compact form-factor, this lightweight grill offers enough cooking space to grill up to three burgers and three hot dogs at once.

And if your kitchen is in need of new seating, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on two Rivet Mid-Century Modern Stools. Pricing is $38 off, allowing you to scoop the set up for $111.50. Each of these boast a mid-century vibe that’s ready to help modernize your space.

Swing by our Home Goods guide to find even more notable discounts on everything from kitchenware to cleaning supplies, yard tools, and more. Oh, and don’t forget to scope out the deal we just found on LG’s Cordzero Stick Vacuum.

AmazonBasics 17-piece Kitchen Set features:

17-piece set of essential kitchen tools and accessories

Includes slotted turner, slotted spoon, basting spoon, can opener, tongs, measuring cups and spoons, grater, peeler, and whisk

Durably made with food-safe stainless steel and other non-toxic materials

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!