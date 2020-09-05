This 66-foot RGB LED strip lights up your entire home theater at $31 shipped

LE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Lepro 65.6-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $30.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40 or so, today’s deal saves around 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for an RGB LED strip that’ll light up an entire room, this is it. While most similar products come in at 16-feet, this one offers a grand total of 65.6-feet of coverage. It comes in the form of dual 32.8-foot strips that can be cut to length, giving you the ability to extend this strip to any length you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Lepro RGB LED Strip features:

65.6ft Super-long Strip: 2 X 32.8ft strip lights, long enough to lighting and decorating your whole room. Perfect for your living rooms,bedroom,dining room,kitchen,desk cabinet and Christmas tree,Especially suitable for holiday parties,like Christmas,Halloween,and more.

