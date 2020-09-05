This 66-foot RGB LED strip lights up your entire home theater at $31 shipped

- Sep. 5th 2020 10:24 am ET

LE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Lepro 65.6-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $30.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40 or so, today’s deal saves around 20% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for an RGB LED strip that’ll light up an entire room, this is it. While most similar products come in at 16-feet, this one offers a grand total of 65.6-feet of coverage. It comes in the form of dual 32.8-foot strips that can be cut to length, giving you the ability to extend this strip to any length you need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting voice-activated lighting, Nanoleaf’s new Hexagon lights just got their first discount to $180. You’ll also find other great Nanoleaf gear on sale at up to 15% off right now, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Also, Philips Hue gear is currently on sale with deals starting at just $15. You’ll find starter kits, switches, individual bulbs, and much more available at killer prices. Our favorite deal is the starter kit that includes three Color Ambiance bulbs, the hub, and a dimmer switch at $130.

Lepro RGB LED Strip features:

65.6ft Super-long Strip: 2 X 32.8ft strip lights, long enough to lighting and decorating your whole room. Perfect for your living rooms,bedroom,dining room,kitchen,desk cabinet and Christmas tree,Especially suitable for holiday parties,like Christmas,Halloween,and more.

