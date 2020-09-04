Nanoleaf is currently taking up to 15% off its entire selection of HomeKit smart lighting panels as part of its Labor Day sale. Applying code LABORDAY10 at checkout will take 10% off everything, while deeper deals can be had on select kits. Shipping varies per order. Amongst all of the deals, the Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit at $180 is our top pick. Down from $200, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes. Reviews are still coming in, but Nanoleaf products are highly-rated overall. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for all of our top picks.

Also on sale today at Nanoleaf, you’ll be able to lock-in some additional back to school deals alongside its Labor Day sale. Taking 15% off your order when code BTS15 is used at checkout, the 9-Square Canvas Smarter Kit at $170 is an easy recommendation. This is $10 under our previous mention and one of the best discounts of the year. Here you’re looking at much of the same features as noted above, but in a square form-factor. I just installed these myself and love the look of the blocky patterns you can pull off. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 105 customers.

Then be sure to shop all of the back to school offerings from Nanoleaf right here. Or if you’re after something that’s not included there, everything else from Nanoleaf is 10% off in its Labor Day sale. Just don’t forget to apply either of the relevant promo codes to secure all of the savings.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, all without paying full price.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

