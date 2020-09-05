Airthreal’s ozone generator nears 2020 low at $76.50 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Airthereal Ozone Generator (MA10K-PRO) for $76.49 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal is within $1.50 of our last mention and is the best price that we’ve tracked since February. Homes that suffer from heavy odors could benefit from an ozone generator. It can help deodorize your home through an ozone treatment. The thing to keep in mind here is that areas under active treatment shouldn’t be occupied. Because of this, Airthreal includes a sign so you can let people know when an ozone treatment is in progress. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Do you like the idea of giving areas an ozone treatment, but don’t want to spend over $75 on a generator? Just pick up these portable OZIUM “anywhere odor eliminators.” They use similar technology, but come in a 4-pack for $19 Prime shipped. Just know that once they’re used, they’ll no longer work again.

In need of both an air purifier and a humidifier? Well, Dyson’s latest release both purifies and humidifies, plus it even works with Siri. You’ll find that Dyson even built some self-cleaning features into its latest Pure Humidify + Cool, giving it a well-rounded set of features.

Airthereal Ozone Generator features:

With Airthereal ozone generators, we use this nature’s powerful deodorizer to help household cleansing. Ozone (O3) contains three atoms of oxygen. The third oxygen atom makes ozone extremely reactive, which readily attaches itself to other molecules. When pollutants meet ozone, oxidation reactions occur and both parties are destroyed. Ozone essentially reverts back to oxygen. Keep the stinky smell away with ozone treatments twice a week.

