Amazon’s at-home exercise equipment deals start at $15 (Save up to 40%)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several at-home exercise equipment deals from $15. Our favorite happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Row-N-Ride Trainer for $100.54 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked in months. This trainer allows you to easily add several new workouts to your at-home exercise routine. Elapsed time, calories, reps, and more are displayed on its built-in digital monitor. Once you’ve got the hang of it, there are three resistance bands that can be added to take your workout to the next level. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more exercise equipment deals priced from $15.
More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:
- Fitness Equipment Floor Mat: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike: $93 (Reg. $119)
- Portable Stand Up Elliptical: $122 (Reg. $175)
- View all…
While you’re at it, why not try to stand more throughout your workday. I have a setup that allows me to choose between sitting and standing and really enjoy the flexibility. You can do this too with Zinus’ Smart Adjust Standing Desk. It’s fallen to $84.50, which happens to be its best 2020 price to date.
Sunny Health & Fitness Row-N-Ride Trainer features:
- Use the digital monitor to follow your workout progress with the ability to track time, calories, count, and scan.
- The three resistance bands can be added or removed to adjust the resistance of your workout to your fitness level. Each band is approximately 22 lb of resistance.
- Adjust the saddle angle to 30, 60, or 90 degrees to add depth to your squat and variety to your workout program.
