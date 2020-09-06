Save on top fiction reads and digital magazine subscriptions on Kindle from $1

- Sep. 6th 2020 11:08 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is launching a new sale on its top fiction reads on Kindle starting at under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now as we head into fall or want to dive into a read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Amazon is also discounting a selection of digital magazines starting at $3.75 each. With everything from national Geographic and Vanity Fair to People Magazine, Taste of Home, and more, today’s sale is loaded with various titles to expand your library. These annual subscriptions will auto-renew at full price after the first 12-months have gone by, so do keep that in mind. Shop all of the deals right here.

I Am Legend synopsis:

The population of the entire world has been obliterated by a pandemic of vampire bacteria. Yet somehow, Robert Neville survived. He must now struggle to make sense of what happened and learn to protect himself against the vampires who hunt him nightly.

As months of scavenging and hiding turn to years marked by depression and alcoholism, Robert spends his days hunting his tormentors and researching the cause of their affliction. But the more he discovers about the vampires around him, the more he sees the unsettling truth of who is—and who is not—a monster.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go