Save on top fiction reads and digital magazine subscriptions on Kindle from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is launching a new sale on its top fiction reads on Kindle starting at under $1. With reads typically selling for around $10, or even in the $30 range in many cases, today’s collection of titles will all become a permanent addition to your collection. You’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and more, all backed by stellar 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy now as we head into fall or want to dive into a read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Amazon is also discounting a selection of digital magazines starting at $3.75 each. With everything from national Geographic and Vanity Fair to People Magazine, Taste of Home, and more, today’s sale is loaded with various titles to expand your library. These annual subscriptions will auto-renew at full price after the first 12-months have gone by, so do keep that in mind. Shop all of the deals right here.

I Am Legend synopsis:

The population of the entire world has been obliterated by a pandemic of vampire bacteria. Yet somehow, Robert Neville survived. He must now struggle to make sense of what happened and learn to protect himself against the vampires who hunt him nightly. As months of scavenging and hiding turn to years marked by depression and alcoholism, Robert spends his days hunting his tormentors and researching the cause of their affliction. But the more he discovers about the vampires around him, the more he sees the unsettling truth of who is—and who is not—a monster.

