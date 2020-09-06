A 50% discount brings Brydge’s iPad Air/10.5-inch Pro aluminum keyboard to $65

Brydge Technologies via Amazon is currently offering its Aluminum Bluetooth iPad Keyboard for $64.99 shipped in three styles. Usually fetching $130, it recently dropped to $100 and is now down the extra $35, saving you a total of 50% and marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re rocking an iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro in mind, this keyboard brings a more traditional typing experience into the equation. It’s crafted from a single piece of “high-grade” aluminum and enables you to get work done just about anywhere. Alongside 12-month battery life, you’ll also be able to count on Bluetooth connectivity as well as backlit keys. Over 325 customers have left a 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this more budget-friendly alternative for $34 over at Amazon. This keyboard case brings a similar overall experience to your iPad, bu without as premium of a design. It ditches the aluminum build found above while delivering the same iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro compatibility. Rated 4.4/5 stars from from over 2,100 shoppers.

Brydge Aluminum Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

The ultimate keyboard for the iPad Air (2019) and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The Brydge 10.5 is designed to perfectly match the iPad, in size, color and material. A full iPad keyboard with dedicated iOS special function keys giving you the functionality of an iPad and the productivity of a laptop. Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum, the Brydge 10.5 is designed to give you a stable base for your iPad.

