Save 25% on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and enjoy Disney+, Netflix, more for $30

Amazon is currently offering the Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player for $29.99 shipped. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a 25% savings, matches our previous mention for the lowest in months, and is the third-best we’ve seen this year. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick upgrades an existing TV with access to just about all of the popular streaming services from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. Alongside 1080p picture quality, Amazon’s new Alexa Voice Remote is also included, which allows you to pull up content with voice commands. Over 295,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more platform-agnostic streaming media player to upgrade your TV, going with the Roku Express might be a better option. Alongside the Alexa integration found above, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Assistant control, as well as the same batch of supported streaming services. It’s also $29 at Amazon, so you’ll make out for slightly less.

Bring some OTA content into your cord-cutting setup by checking out the discounted Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR. Right now, it has been marked down by 33% to $100, bringing local channels and more to your TV. Then go swing by our home theater guide for even more.

Fire TV Stick features:

Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more. More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

