Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR expands your cord-cutting setup at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to a 33% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Tablo’s DUAL LITE OTA DVR packs a pair of tuners that allow you to watch or record two programs at the same time. If you recently cut the cord and are looking to bring back local news and the like into your setup, this is a great way to do so. It’s compatible with a majority of the popular streaming media players, as well as iOS and Android devices and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

In order to take full advantage of Tablo LITE, you’ll need to pair it with an OTA antenna. So a great way to use your savings from the lead deal would be picking up the Mohu Leaf Metro TV Antenna at under $18. This option is able to pull in local content from 25-miles away, delivering news stations and the like into your cord-cutting setup. You can get a closer look at what channels to expect in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

While we’re talking upgrading your home theater setup, be sure to check out this $150 discount on LG’s AirPlay 2-enabled 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV. Then go hit up our deals hub for even more savings, including Polk soundbars starting at $179 and more.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

