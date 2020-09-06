Home Depot takes up to 25% off mechanics tools, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off automotive tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining today is the Stanley 65-piece Home Tool Kit for $39.97. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is a 20% savings and the best we can find. If you’re just starting out your tool kit, going with a bundle like this is a great way to get the ball rolling. You’ll receive 65-pieces total including essentials like a hammer, measuring tape, level, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust offering, consider going with Milwaukee’s 50-piece Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set for $99. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like here, including every ratchet needed for more mainstream SAE/Metric setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shop the entire sale here for more.

Stanley Home Tool Kit features:

This tool set includes: 30, 1/4 in. dr. specialty bits, 8, 1/4 in. dr. sockets, 1, 16 ft. tape rule, 1, 18mm snap-off knife, 1, 1/4 in. dr. bit holder, 1, 1/4 in. dr. round head ratchet, 1 spinner handle, 1 claw hammer, 1 torpedo level, 1 long nose pliers- 6 in., 1 slip joint pliers-6 in., 1 Phillips screwdriver 2 pt., 1 flat screwdriver 6.5 mm, 8 hex keys-metric, 8 hex keys-SAE, blow molded carry case. Each tool meets or exceeds ANSI specs. All the tools are placed in the blow mold case for secure storage.

