Home Depot takes up to 25% off mechanics tools, accessories, more

- Sep. 6th 2020 7:41 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off automotive tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining today is the Stanley 65-piece Home Tool Kit for $39.97. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is a 20% savings and the best we can find. If you’re just starting out your tool kit, going with a bundle like this is a great way to get the ball rolling. You’ll receive 65-pieces total including essentials like a hammer, measuring tape, level, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust offering, consider going with Milwaukee’s 50-piece Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set for $99. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. There’s a lot to like here, including every ratchet needed for more mainstream SAE/Metric setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shop the entire sale here for more.

Stanley Home Tool Kit features:

This tool set includes: 30, 1/4 in. dr. specialty bits, 8, 1/4 in. dr. sockets, 1, 16 ft. tape rule, 1, 18mm snap-off knife, 1, 1/4 in. dr. bit holder, 1, 1/4 in. dr. round head ratchet, 1 spinner handle, 1 claw hammer, 1 torpedo level, 1 long nose pliers- 6 in., 1 slip joint pliers-6 in., 1 Phillips screwdriver 2 pt., 1 flat screwdriver 6.5 mm, 8 hex keys-metric, 8 hex keys-SAE, blow molded carry case. Each tool meets or exceeds ANSI specs. All the tools are placed in the blow mold case for secure storage.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

