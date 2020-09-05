Amazon’s Rivet Mid-Century Modern Media Console hits $109.50 (Reg. up to $279)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console for $109.43 shipped. That’s up to $169 off the typical rate there, undercuts pricing on the other colorway by about $20, and marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This piece of Amazon furniture embraces a two-tone look that’s ready to modernize your space. Bright wood is paired with white cabinetry, helping uplift and illuminate dimly-lit rooms. Assembly is said to take between 15- to 30-minutes, ensuring that you’ll have it set up in no time. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

Now that the living room has been refreshed, why not show your bedroom similar treatment?  It’s easy to do with Zinus’ Vivek King Platform Bed at $189. Grabbing this leaves you with $96 of savings in your pocket while also preparing you for a king-size upgrade.

Yet another Zinus deal worth scoping out includes its Smart Adjust Standing Desk. It’s been marked down to a 2020 low of $84.50, making now an excellent time to strike. This pre-assembled solution will have you up and running in a matter of minutes. Height adjustability ranges from 3.35- to 15-inches.

Amazon Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console features:

  • Tapered legs add interest to this mid-century media console with clean lines. With 2 drawers and a self-closing cabinet, this piece is a great choice for your entertainment storage. Sturdy engineered and solid wood ensure a durability that will last.
  • 39″W x 16″D x 26″H
  • 80% MDF, 20% solid wood
  • Vintage tapered legs add interest to the clean lines of this console.
  • A self-closing cabinet and 3 drawers offer additional storage for any room.

