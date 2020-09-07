August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock hits new low of $219, more from $99

Amazon is currently offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $218.69 shipped. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, August’s latest smart lock enters with a 45% smaller design compared to its previous offerings. Wi-Fi connectivity means you won’t need an additional hub, and other notable features bring auto-unlocking functionality, the ability to share virtual keys, and more. Over 500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our recent hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock for $98.96. Regularly closer to $120, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked in several months and saves you over $21. Here you’re ditching the integrated voice control and Wi-Fi found above, but will let you unlock the front door from your smartphone over Bluetooth for less cash. You could even add in the Connect Bridge, yeilding Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support and still make out for less than the lead deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

This smart home deals don’t end there today, as we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts on ecobee’s HomeKit smart thermostats. It’s flagship offering has dropped to $199, alongside the more affordable 3 Lite at $149.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

