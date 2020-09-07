ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat drops to $199 (Save 20%), more from $149

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Also at Home Depot for the same price. Usually selling for $249, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the lowest we’ve seen in 4-months, and is the second-best price of the year. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings. So as we head into the fall and winter, taking advantage of the SmartThermostat is a great idea for helping cut back on excessive cooling or heating by using its built-in scheduling and automation features. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update 9/7 @ 8:7 AM: i-Tronics (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Indoor Digital Hygrometer/Thermometer for $5.60 Prime shipped with the code ZIAFTQ5G at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal offers one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat to $149. Down from its $169 going rate, this isn’t as deep of a discount as the lead deal. But it’s one of the best prices of the year and offers a more affordable way to enjoy Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-controlled thermostat functionality. There’s a similar touchscreen display, but you’ll miss out on the built-in access to Alexa and the bundled sensor. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to grow your setup, all without paying full price. Notably, Nanoleaf’s Labor Day sale is offering the first price cut on its new Hexagon lights, and even more at up to 15% off.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other. Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature. By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!