SKIL’s rechargeable 4V screwdriver has ‘circuit sensor technology’ at $18

Lowe’s is offering the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver at $17.98 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available for orders of $45 or more. Down from its $26 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal saves you nearly $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With this handheld rechargeable screwdriver, your DIY projects will take new form as you assemble furniture and tackle projects with ease. The kit includes eight 1-inch long bits, a 3/32-inch drill bit, and a 3-inch magnetic bit holder. You’ll even find that there is patented ‘Circuit Sensor Technology’ inside of this screwdriver that can detect electrical currents in outlets, switches, and other fixtures from up to 1-inch away, keeping you safe from accidentally drilling into live cables. Plus, it’s compatible with all 1/4-inch bits, making it a fantastic universal solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to electric screwdrivers, today’s deal is among the best pricing around. It’s hard to find a lower-cost model, but BLACK+DECKER does offer a similar screwdriver that delivers around $0.50 in savings. Running at 3.6V, you won’t find the circuit detection that today’s lead deal offers here. BLACK+DECKER also includes far fewer accessories, only giving customers two bits, the screwdriver, and a charger for $17.50 Prime shipped at Amazon.

While this screwdriver might not be loud, chances are your other DIY tools can make some noise. Well, Walker’s Razor Muff Gold Box offers earing protection priced from just $19 Prime shipped. You’ll find that our favorite deal, the company’s Razor Electric Muff, drops noise by up to 89dB when loud sounds happen and is down to just $32 right now.

SKIL Rechargeable Screwdriver features:

This cordless electric screwdriver is your go-to for small projects.

Patented technology safely detects electrical current in outlets, switches and fixtures

Change to forward or reverse with a turn of the collar.

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery keeps this tool charged over an extended period of time.

Power up your cordless screwdriver anywhere with micro USB charging.

