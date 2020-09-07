Today’s Gold Box drops Walker Razor Electric Muffs to $32, more from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Walker Razor Earmuffs priced from $19 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Walker Game Ear Razor Slim Electronic Muff from $31.90, depending on which color you choose. Normally $40 or more, today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. You’ll find that Walker’s Razor Slim Electric Muffs offer far more functionality over normal earmuffs. The two included AAA batteries boost the noise-reduction rating of 23dB to 89dB within a 0.02-second reaction time. That’s right, these muffs offer sound-activated protection, keeping your ears safe from loud noises in ways that normal earmuffs just can’t do. Whether you need hearing protection for the range, workshop, or just mowing the yard, opting for a pair of electric muffs is the way to go. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Check out the other colors offered on sale, as well as the non-electric muffs from $19 in today’s Gold Box.

Picking up a pair Decibullz custom earplugs is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While these won’t offer 89dB noise reduction through electronics, you’ll find a passive rating of a 31dB drop here, which is quite a bit better than what the Walker Razor in today’s lead deal brings to the table. These #1 best-sellers can be molded to your ear so it fits perfectly, giving you a customized solution for just $26 shipped on Amazon.

Another workshop must is gloves. Carhartt has a pair of work gloves that are down to their lowest price in years, coming in at just $9 Prime shipped. Another #1 best-seller, these provide ample protection for your hands while completing difficult tasks. Plus, since they’re insulated, you’ll find that your hands will stay nice and toasty even while working in cold climates.

Walker Razor Electric Muff features:

Razor ultra-thin rubberized cups

Two Omni directional microphones

Provides sound activated protection over 89 dB at 0.02 reaction time

Noise reduction rating of 23dB

Operates on 2 ‘AAA’ batteries- Included

