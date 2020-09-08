Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier is also a diffuser and night light: $31 (New low)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 3-in-1 Humidifier for $31.10 shipped. Today’s offer is 20% off its typical rate there and freshly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other humidifiers, this Amazon offering bundles a variety of additional functionality. Examples include an aroma diffuser and night light. When it comes to humidification, Amazon delivers a unit that can automatically sense current conditions and turn itself on as needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re decking out the house, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s Walker Edison discounts. There you’ll find notable deals on TV stands, benches, a cart, and the list goes on. Our favorite is its Minimal TV Stand for $110, which is a great way to refresh a dated living room.

Oh, and since we’re talking furniture, tech enthusiasts are bound to love the discount we just spotted on Sobro’s Smart Side Table. It boasts wireless charging, USB-C, and more. You can currently score it for $300 off, making it worthy of a quick peek.

AmazonBasics 3-in-1 Humidifier features:

Ultrasonic cool mist humidifier with nightlight, aroma diffuser, and auto-sensing technology

Tray for essential oil blends to invigorate or relax you; includes tank cleaning brush

Button controls and adjustable direction nozzle; auto shut-off function and 12 and 24 hour timer modes

