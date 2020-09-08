Amazon’s 3-in-1 Humidifier is also a diffuser and night light: $31 (New low)

- Sep. 8th 2020 12:27 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 3-in-1 Humidifier for $31.10 shipped. Today’s offer is 20% off its typical rate there and freshly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other humidifiers, this Amazon offering bundles a variety of additional functionality. Examples include an aroma diffuser and night light. When it comes to humidification, Amazon delivers a unit that can automatically sense current conditions and turn itself on as needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics 3-in-1 Humidifier features:

  • Ultrasonic cool mist humidifier with nightlight, aroma diffuser, and auto-sensing technology
  • Tray for essential oil blends to invigorate or relax you; includes tank cleaning brush
  • Button controls and adjustable direction nozzle; auto shut-off function and 12 and 24 hour timer modes

