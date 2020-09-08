Sobro Smart Side Table with wireless charging, drink cooler, more now $330 off

Target is now offering the Sobro Smart Side Table for $599.99 shipped. Or $569.99 for RedCard holders. Regularly $900 and currently starting at $699 via Amazon, today’s offer is up to $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is not your average side table/nightstand. It houses a thermoelectric cooler drawer for drinks and snacks, a wireless charging pad for two devices, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and an “intelligent sleep” mode with alarms, all controlled via the companion iOS/Android app. This complete docking station also has a pair of USB, USB-C, and 120V power outlets as well as a cable management system and motion-controlled front-facing LED lighting (also controlled via the smartphone app). Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

Now if an entire smart nightstand/side table is overkill for your needs, considering throwing some wireless charging capabilities on your existing solution. This Seneo Wireless Charger will take care of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Air Pods at around $24, but you’ll also want to give the highly-rated Anker Wireless Charging PowerWave+ Pad a closer look at $24 as well. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more discounted power and charging deals.

We also have a series of solid furniture deals to browse through. You’ll find a host of Walker Edison pieces on sale from $110 including benches, TV stands, storage, and much more. But you’ll also find some great offers on mid-century modern options right here and in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Sobro Smart Side Table :

The Sobro Smart Side Table is a next generation night stand that multi-tasks to support your connected lifestyle. With a wireless charging pad, thermoelectric cooling drawer, and Bluetooth speakers, the Sobro Smart Side Table is furniture designed to help you live better. The Sobro Smart Side Table comes with LED-powered front and back lights — the front light is motion sensitive, and the back light illuminates with a full range of colors, controlled through the Sobro App.

