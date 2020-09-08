Backcountry takes an extra 30% off pullovers, jackets, vests, more from $20

- Sep. 8th 2020 10:57 am ET

0

For 3-days only, Backcountry is offering an extra 30% off already reduced items. Discount applies in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Gear up for this fall and cool weather with the Backcountry Sherpa Fleece Jacket. Sherpa is a very trendy material for this season and is a great way to help keep you warm. It’s currently on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $100. This jacket has two large zippered pockets for storage and has packable material, which is great for traveling. It’s also available in three versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Clearance Event that's offering up to 60% off top brands and free delivery.

Best Fashion Deals

Backcountry

