The #1 best-selling Bosch Blaze Pro laser measure hits an all-time low at $50

Amazon is offering the Bosch Blaze Pro 165-foot Laser Distance Measure at $49.88 shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. Normally $75, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $0.11 and is the best available. If you’ve ever used a normal tape measure, then you know how hard it is to get accurate measurements over long distances. The Bosch Blaze Pro Laser Distance Measure uses multiple technologies to reach up to 165-feet in any direction you aim it. The Bosch Blaze Pro gives an accurate measurement to the back of the device, meaning you can hold it against a stud or floor to get exact dimensions with ease. No matter what projects you work on, be it professional carpentry or DIY around-the-house tasks, this laser distance measure should be in everyone’s toolbox. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While this doesn’t take any measurements, you can score a laser level on Amazon for $16 Prime shipped. It functions as a standard level for normal tasks but includes a built-in laser that can shoot out from the side, providing you with a perfectly straight line to use to hang pictures, cabinets, and much more.

Need to take measurements of wood while you’re out in the shop making cuts for your next DIY build? This budget-focused tape measure can span 12-feet and is under $5.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s rare that you’ll need to measure more than 12-feet for a cut at the miter saw, so keeping this in a dedicated place at your workbench ensures you can always make precise cuts no matter what.

Looking to further fill out your toolbox? Right now, we’re tracking SKIL’s drill and hex right-angle impact driver kit at under $101 shipped. This saves you nearly $50 from its regular going rate and provides multiple tools to tackle your DIY projects with.

Bosch Blaze Pro Laser Distance Measure features:

Accuracy: features long-range measuring with extreme accuracy and measures distances up to 165-feet to within 1/16-inch. Also includes addition/subtraction functionality and a digital level. Live measuring: provides default real-time measurement that adjusts as you move closer and farther from target, just like a tape measure.

