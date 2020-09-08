Even though summer is ending, there are still endless activities to do outdoors this fall, and now is a perfect time to update your sunglasses. Today we are sharing our favorite men’s sunglasses that are under $100 to flatter every style, face shape, and budget. We’ve found an array of top brands with new styles that can easily be dressed up or down and even a few sport styles. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to COACH’s new fall line with cologne, wallets, handbags, and more.

Quay Sunglasses

Quay has several styles for men that are very stylish for this fall. One of our favorite style is the Legacy Men’s Sunglasses that are priced at just $65 and have a polarized lens. You can choose from four versatile color options and they each have gold accents that add a luxurious touch. This style will be sure to elevate any fall look this season whether you’re wearing a suit, jeans, or casual wear. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Quay customers.

Nike Sunglasses

Nike sunglasses are very trendy for this season and they’re also very versatile. They feature durable frames to wear during sporting events but are also stylish to dress up with business attire. One of our favorite styles is the Nike Essential Chaser Sunglasses for $99. These sunglasses have a large square frame that’s flattering and also have 100% UV protection. I also love that this style has logos on each side that are fashionable.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

If you’re looking for classic Ray-Ban sunglasses, JOMASHOP is a great store to shop at. The Clubmaster Tortoise Men’s Sunglasses are a timeless style priced at $80. These sunglasses look great with any style and each pair comes in a leather case to protect them. I really love the tortoise frame for fall as well as the gold accents.

MVMT Sunglasses

The Reveler Men’s Sunglasses by MVMT are a very popular style and also very versatile. They’re priced at just $49 and offer free delivery. You can choose from three colors and the square frame is flattering on an array of face shapes. I personally own a few styles from MVMT and would say the quality is very high-end for the price. Rated 4.1/5 stars from MVMT customers.

Amazon Sunglasses

Finally, if you’re looking for fast shipping Amazon has hundreds of Prime men’s sunglass options for you at a great price. Another sport style that is a great option is the Hulislem Sunglasses for just $20 Prime shipped. This style is perfect for hiking, skiing, and much more. Plus, with nearly 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.3/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!