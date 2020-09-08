All-time low arrives for OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB at $430, today only

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB in Nebula Blue for $429.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $699 and we’ve most recently seen it at $450. Today’s deal is a new all-time low. Note: This model is for GSM LTE and Sprint networks only. The OnePlus 7 Pro delivers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that’s covered with Gorilla Glass and powered by a Qualcomm SM815 Snapdragon 855 processor. You’ll also find 48, 16, and 8MP lenses on this model, as well, delivering quite a bit of functionality for avid photographers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Spigen Tough Armor case for the Oneplus 7 Pro. You’ll have a few different colors to choose from at $15, making it an easy way to add protection to your setup without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon customers.

Interested in Android Auto? This deal on JVC’s 6.8-inch Receiver is worth a look at $380, which is down $100 from the regular going rate. You can get all the details on this sleek receiver over in our coverage from a few days back.

OnePlus 7 Pro features:

Compatible with Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and all GSM Networks along with their compatible MVNO networks such as Red Pocket GSM, Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile, Ting GSM, Project FI, Cricket and many others. Please verify with your network to ensure complete compatibility. Does not work on Verizon.

Qualcomm SM815 Snapdragon 855 | 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage | In-display fingerprint sensor – Simply touch the screen to unlock your device in just 0.21 seconds.

Display Size: 6.67″, QHD+ AMOLED | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels | Type: AMOLED | Cover Glass: 3D Corning Gorilla, Triple Rear Camera: 48MP Main + 16MP Ultra Wide Angle + 8MP Telephoto, dual LED Flash | Video: 4K resolution at 30/60 fps, 1080p resolution at 30/60 fps, Super Slow Motion: 1080p videos at 240 fps, 720p video at 480 fps | Time-Lapse, Video Editor | Pop-up front camera: 16MP.

