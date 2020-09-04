JVC’s 6.8-inch receiver packs CarPlay and Android Auto at $380 (Save $100)

- Sep. 4th 2020 3:45 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $379.98 shipped. You’ll find it over at Best Buy direct for the same price, as well. Down from its usual $480 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low. Bringing a 6.8-inch touchscreen display to your ride, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade for a higher-end on-the-road experience. Ideal for keeping an eye on turn by turn directions, as well as putting on your favorite playlist and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 210 customers. Find more details below the fold.

A great way to complete your new on-the-road setup would be using some of your savings to pick up a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. For better or worse, JVC’s receiver does require a wired connection in order to enjoy CarPlay functionality. Or if you’re just looking to prop your existing smartphone up for a better viewing angle, picking up iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount is a great alternative.

Then hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. We’re also seeing some iPhone and Android essentials from Anker starting at $15, as well as 15% off all of Satechi’s Apple gear.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Add an interactive entertainment center to your vehicle with this JVC digital multimedia receiver. The 6.2-inch touchscreen display lets you navigate through the available listening options, and a two-camera input system provides a clear view of the road behind you. This JVC digital multimedia receiver is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can pair your smartphone for access to streaming content and saved playlists.

