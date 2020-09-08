RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is a staple for those in love with building their own theme parks. The sensational hit is returning to PC later this month and also arriving on Nintendo Switch for the first time. Coming with an all-new “Complete Edition,” you’ll find enhanced visuals, optimized controls, and both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs. Interesting in becoming the tycoon of your own theme park? Keep reading to find out when RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is landing on Switch and PC.

Build your own theme park in RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

If you’ve never played RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, well, it’s a pretty unique game. Considered a “genre-defining classic,” this game is being relaunched on PC and released for the first time on Switch come September 24th. You’ll find that this version is called the “Complete Edition” and comes with both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, as well as enhanced visuals and optimized controls for the two platforms.

Returning players will be able to relive the full RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 experience, and those just starting out will be able to enjoy the same thrill original gamers had some many years ago. From opening the park to controlling finances, building services, and hiring staff, every aspect of your empire available to be changed, edited, and manipulated. You’ll be able to build exciting waterparks and design spectacular roller coasters. There’s even the ability to craft beautiful animal habitats if you want your guests to be able to get in touch with nature as they browse your park.

Build without worry in sandbox mode

While you’ll be able to play the game as a normal theme park, having to manage finances, keep guests happy, and bring in money in order to build out more attraction, that’s not the only way to enjoy RollerCoaster Tycoon 3. There’s a sandbox mode that allows you to build any size park without the worry of money. You will have all the content of the normal game, including Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, but be faced with no monetary challenges throughout the game as you enjoy building the park of your dreams.

Enjoy an all-new experience on both PC and Nintendo Switch

While RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 isn’t new to PC, it’s never before been played on Switch. It’s been completely reimagined for Nintendo’s handheld console, including all-new controls that make it super simple to build or manage your theme park anytime, anywhere. Should you pick up the PC copy, you’ll be greeted with the first-ever version of the game in widescreen format, making it a great buy if you’ve been wanting to start building your empire yet again.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 pricing and availability

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition will be released on September 24 for both PC and Nintendo Switch. No pricing information is available yet, but you can keep tabs on the official site for more updates on that.

