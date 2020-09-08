Save up to $50 on Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs starting at $110

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 500GB Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked only once before and saves you 15%. As one of Samsung’s latest storage offerings, its new T7 Touch SSD touts a portable form-factor that delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds over its USB-C connectivity. Everything is housed within a shock-resistant case that can withstand drops of up to 6-feet and a built-in finger print sensor brings added security features into the mix. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 645 customers you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If 500GB of storage won’t cut it for your setup, Amazon is also discounting two of the higher-end storage tiers of Samsung T7 Touch SSD. Right now, you can also score the 1TB version for $200, which is down from the usual $230 going rate. That’s on top of the 2TB configuration at $350, saving you $50 from the normal price tag. In either case, you’re looking at some of the best deals we’ve seen on the drives to date.

For more ways to upgrade your workstation, be sure to shop this morning’s Twelve South Mac accessories sale from $30. Whether you’re finally decking out a work from home setup, or preparing for this fall’s virtual school semester, there are plenty of deals to go around on must-have gear.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!