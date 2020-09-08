Twelve South upgrades your WFH setup with Mac accessories from $30

Twelve South has a handful of discounts running at Amazon today for back to school season. Headlining is the BookArc for MacBook at $50.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 and this is the best price we’ve tracked on the “new version” that was announced a few months back. The Twelve South BookArc delivers a stylish home for your MacBook in color-matched shades. It elevates your MacBook and helps keep it safe when not in-use or docked to an external monitor. This model is compatible with most MacBook models. Not to mention, integrated cable management keeps things nice and tidy. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Twelve South discounts down below.
Other notable Twelve South deals include:
- HiRise Pro for iMac: $144.50 (Reg. $170)
- Backpack for iMac: $34 (Reg. $45)
- HiRise Qi Charger: $68 (Reg. $80)
- BookBook for iPhone 11: $45 (Reg. $60)
- TimePorter Apple Watch Case: $45 (Reg. $50)
- Journal for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-Gen.): $90 (Reg. $120)
- AirFly Wireless Transmitter: $30 (Reg. $45)
- USB-C Model: $60 (Reg. $65)
You can find even more Twelve South deals over on this landing page at Amazon. Of course, our Mac accessories guide is jam-packed with even more deals on everyday essentials for keeping your battle station up and running.
Twelve South BookArc features:
- Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your notebook becomes a desktop luxury dock. Apple calls this feature “closed-clamshell mode”
- Integrated Cable Catch design keeps your connections handy and accessible, while keeping them from falling when disconnected
- Elevates your MacBook away from spills for a cleaner, less cluttered workspace
