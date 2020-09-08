Twelve South upgrades your WFH setup with Mac accessories from $30

- Sep. 8th 2020 7:49 am ET

0

Twelve South has a handful of discounts running at Amazon today for back to school season. Headlining is the BookArc for MacBook at $50.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 and this is the best price we’ve tracked on the “new version” that was announced a few months back. The Twelve South BookArc delivers a stylish home for your MacBook in color-matched shades. It elevates your MacBook and helps keep it safe when not in-use or docked to an external monitor. This model is compatible with most MacBook models. Not to mention, integrated cable management keeps things nice and tidy. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Twelve South discounts down below.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

You can find even more Twelve South deals over on this landing page at Amazon. Of course, our Mac accessories guide is jam-packed with even more deals on everyday essentials for keeping your battle station up and running.

Twelve South BookArc features:

  • Connect an external monitor along with your favorite keyboard + mouse, then your notebook becomes a desktop luxury dock. Apple calls this feature “closed-clamshell mode”
  • Integrated Cable Catch design keeps your connections handy and accessible, while keeping them from falling when disconnected
  • Elevates your MacBook away from spills for a cleaner, less cluttered workspace

