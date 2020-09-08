Score The Scorpion King for $5 in Microsoft’s Summer of Savings sale, more

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event has just been updated with a fresh selection of movies for just $5 each. One of our favorites is The Scorpion King, which is down to $4.99 as part of this sale. Normally $15 at Google Play, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in this 2000’s hit movie. As a continuation of the well-received Mummy movie series, The Scorpion King “explodes into a new realm of breathtaking, non-stop action.” You’ll be immersed in an all-new storyline with fight sequences, battles, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or swing by Microsoft to view everything on sale.

Our top $5 picks:

Be sure to swing by Apple’s latest iTunes sale to view other must-see movie discounts. You’ll find various action and 4K flicks at great prices from $5 here, including a 2-movie Kingsman collection, Ad Astra, Steve Jobs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and much more.

More about The Scorpion King:

In ancient Gomorrah, thousands of years before the Pyramids, the remaining free nomadic tribes are forced to form an uneasy alliance to put an end to mighty King Memnon’s reign of tyranny. One of the few survivors and the last of the Akkadians, the brave assassin, Mathayus, is entrusted with the impossible task of executing Memnon’s fortune-telling sorceress, Cassandra, only to find himself up against a seemingly indestructible evil army. Now, with the help of his new powerful allies, including the great warrior, Balthazar, Mathayus returns to the legendary city to infiltrate Memnon’s impenetrable fortress in the desert and exact his revenge. Is Mathayus destined to be the next Scorpion King?

