Under Armour’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

- Sep. 8th 2020 3:02 pm ET

0

Amazon’s offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This t-shirt is quick-drying, made of stretch-infused fabric, and perfect for workouts. It also has a specific shape to help chafing and feel comfortable while you’re moving. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 14,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Pair this t-shirt with the Hanes Sport Mesh Pocket Shorts that are currently priced at $9. These shorts are regularly priced at up to $16 and come in three color options. This style is lightweight, breathable, and perfect for your fall workouts. With over 3,800 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to also check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off already-reduced outerwear. Plus, Ralph Lauren is having its Endless Summer Sale that’s taking up to 50% off sale styles and 30% off orders of $150 or more.

Under Armour Tech T-Shirt features:

  • UA Tech fabric is quick drying, ultra soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes
  • New, streamlined fit & shaped hem
  • Stretchy, anti-odor fabric is built to last.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

Under Armour

About the Author