Under Armour’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon’s offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This t-shirt is quick-drying, made of stretch-infused fabric, and perfect for workouts. It also has a specific shape to help chafing and feel comfortable while you’re moving. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 14,000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Pair this t-shirt with the Hanes Sport Mesh Pocket Shorts that are currently priced at $9. These shorts are regularly priced at up to $16 and come in three color options. This style is lightweight, breathable, and perfect for your fall workouts. With over 3,800 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to also check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off already-reduced outerwear. Plus, Ralph Lauren is having its Endless Summer Sale that’s taking up to 50% off sale styles and 30% off orders of $150 or more.

Under Armour Tech T-Shirt features:

UA Tech fabric is quick drying, ultra soft & has a more natural feel

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes

New, streamlined fit & shaped hem

Stretchy, anti-odor fabric is built to last.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!