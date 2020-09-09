Enjoy cold ones with these Avengers bottle openers, now $11

When you’re trying to destroy the universe, taking on a team of superheroes is thirsty work. Mimicking the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet, the Thanos Bottle Opener helps you enjoy beers and soda like The Mad Titan himself. You can get this MCU merch now for just $10.99 (Orig. $14) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While the big dude from Titan can probably open beer bottles with his eyelashes, mere mortals like us usually need a tool. The Thanos Bottle Opener is probably the closest you can get to supervillain strength.

Inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet, the opener is made from metal and resin, with a realistic finish. When you need refreshment, you simply slide the fingers of the gauntlet under the bottle cap and lever upwards.

It’s not much larger than a regular bottle opener, meaning you can easily fit the replica Gauntlet in your pocket. Take the opener to BBQs and backyard parties, and you’re sure to attract fellow MCU fans.

It’s normally priced at $14, but you can get the Thanos Bottle Opener now for just $10.99.

Prefer the good guys? The Thor Bottle Opener puts the power of the Mjölnir in your palm. You can get it now in silver and bronze for $10.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!