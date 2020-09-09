FIT KING Percussion Neck/Back Massage Gun now $57 (Reg. $90) + more from $29

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FIT KING (95% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off its personal massage units. One standout is the FIT KING Deep Tissue Percussion Neck/Back Massage Gun for $56.88 shipped. Originally $120 or so, it regularly fetches $90 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Including six massage attachments for full-body relief, it sports a 2500mAh rechargeable battery with up to 6-hours of runtime. You’re also looking at 20 different vibration speed options from a light massage to a strong deep tissue treatment. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A quick browse through Amazon for comparable massage guns will show just how notable today’s deal is. There really aren’t very many options for less than $58, outside of this Alluren Massager Gun for $50. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,800 Amazon customers, but it has about half the wireless runtime as today’s featured offer before it needs to be recharged.

Also be sure to check out the new Apple Health-equipped Theragun percussive therapy guns while you’re at it.

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s FIT KING Massager Gold Box for deals starting from under $29 on leg and feet massagers.

More on the FIT KING Percussion Neck/Back Massage Gun:

FIT KING Massage gun offers high-frequency percussion onto tissues, equipped with 12 mm amplitude, to professionally ease the fascia pain and muscle stiffness & soreness. Not only relax your tired body, its stable and consistent pressure can also effectively promote the circulation of the treated area after a period of use. Concentrated stimulation onto soft tiss

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!