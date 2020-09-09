GAP Factory offfers deals from just $6 during its sitewide event: Jeans, more

GAP Factory takes 50 to 70% off everything sitewide and doorbusters from just $6. Plus, an extra 40% off clearance with promo code GFBONUS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Slim Fit Jeans with GapFlex. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $24. These jeans are infused with stretch, which adds mobility and comfort throughout the day. I also love the dark wash that’s flattering and they have a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Favorite Henley T-Shirt is a must-have from this sale. It’s currently priced at just $15 and regularly goes for $30. This t-shirt is a perfect layering piece for the fall weather and can be worn with jeans, skirts, under cardigans, jackets, and much more.

Our top picks for women include:

