Govee’s individually-addressable RGBIC LED strip drops to a new low of $34

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dreamcolor RGBIC 32.8-foot Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip for $33.99 shipped with the code 8E7EMIZG at checkout. Down 30%, today’s deal beats our last mention by $7 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Govee’s RGBIC technology delivers an LED strip that allows you to individually address colors to different sections of the strip at a time. Not only does this deliver the ability to have the strip different colors at once, but it also lets the LEDs chase around which can be fun for parties. Plus, this model functions with Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to give simple voice commands to control your LED strip. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just looking for a more budget-focused LED strip, this RGB model is a great option. It ditches the RGBIC smarts for a lower cost overall. At just $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great alternative to the options above that’ll still illuminate your home just the same.

While we’re talking LEDs, be sure to check out this deal that scores you a 32-pack of 800-lumen bulbs for just over $1 each. This is great for outfitting an entire home, which will not only save you money on electricity but could also help lower your cooling bill as well.

Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip features:

RGBIC DREAMCOLOR EFFECT: Unique design by adding IC in light strip, the led music lights is able to display multicolors at one time like a rainbow. Instantly transform your space with vibrant lighting, extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home. [Note: this strip light is NOT able to be cut]

