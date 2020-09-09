Upgrade your MacBook’s webcam with this $40 HD option from Aukey

AUKEY Innovate US via Amazon offers its 1080p FHD Webcam for $39.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal represents the best we’ve tracked in months and just the second all-time. With more and more of us working from home, having a full HD webcam in tow isn’t a bad idea. That’s particularly true if you’re rocking a MacBook with one of the putrid built-in cameras. This model offers full 1080p feeds thanks to the 2MP sensor. It connects via USB-A and mounts directly to your display or MacBook. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Now that your webcam is all set up, let’s talk about cable management. Keep things nice and tidy with a 2-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $3. Taking a few dollars of your savings and leverage these nifty ties to keep your cables in order. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

For another option, check out our recent review of the Wansview 1080p USB webcam as part of our on-going Tested with 9to5Toys series. While not perfect, we noted that it’s a “good, not great, quality webcam that beats Apple’s MacBook camera in many respects.”

AUKEY 1080p HD Webcam features:

Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings

Live Streaming & Recording: Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away. Stream and capture clearer and more detailed video, also with stereo sound

Fast Installation: Conveniently clip this camera onto flat-screen computer monitors and laptop computer screens or stand it on desks and other flat surfaces

