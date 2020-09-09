Nordstrom just launched new Nike gear for this fall including fresh sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. These pieces are exclusive to Nordstrom and are limited quantity, so don’t wait. The collection features recycled pieces. Nordstrom also has free delivery and returns on all items. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom x Nike Collection and also check out our latest guide to the best men’s sunglasses for fall under $100.

Nordstrom x Nike sneakers

One of our favorite styles of sneakers from this collection is the Nike Killshot OG Sneaker that comes in three color options and is priced at $90. It features a breathable mesh material and a vintage look. I love that this sneaker will pair well with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. They’re also unisex.

Another style that really stands out in this collection is the Nike Air Max 90 SE Worldwide Sneaker that’s priced at $130. These sneakers have a unique coloring, a cushioned insole, and a convenient pull tab.

New Nike apparel for men

If you’re looking to update your apparel for fall workouts the Nordstrom x Nike Collection has you covered. One of the most notable items in this line is the NikeLab Flash Track Pants. This style is great for post workouts, lounging, and casual outings. These pants have a reflective threading and large pockets. They also have a matching Track Jacket.

New Nike apparel for women

My personal favorite from the Nordstrom x Nike Line is the Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit. This sneaker is made of 50% recycled material. The flyknit material is breathable and flexible.

This collection also has an array of cute cropped styles. The NikeLab NRG Crop Cotton T-Shirt is available in three versatile color options and pairs perfectly with leggings, joggers, shorts, and more. This T-shirt also comes in a heavyweight material, which is perfect for cooler weather.

